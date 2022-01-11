6 in 10 primary school pupils signed up for Covid-19 vaccination: Chan Chun Sing

About 80,000 pupils in the Primary 1 to 6 cohorts have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Six in 10 primary school children have been signed up for their Covid-19 vaccinations.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 11), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said about 80,000, or more than one in three pupils in the Primary 1 to 6 cohorts have received their first dose of the vaccine.

SMS invitations will soon be sent out progressively for pre-schoolers based on their registrations under the National Appointment System, added Mr Chan.

From Wednesday, the paediatric vaccination exercise will commence for children in Ministry of Education special education (Sped) schools, he said.

Mobile vaccination teams, comprising staff from the Health Promotion Board who are experienced in supporting these students, will be progressively deployed to all 20 Sped schools.

Mr Chan added that sibling walk-in vaccinations went smoothly on Monday, seeing 770 children on its first day.

Since Monday, siblings aged five to 11 have been able to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at the same time, under one appointment slot.

The arrangement is in place from Mondays to Thursdays at paediatric vaccination centres.

The extension of the national vaccination programme to children aged five and above will cover about 300,000 children, who make up the largest unvaccinated group in Singapore.

The Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine is the only shot currently approved for children aged five to 11 in Singapore.

They are given a third of the dose used for adults.

"We can all do our part in keeping our loved ones and the community safe against Covid-19 ," Mr Chan said.

"Let us get our children vaccinated if they are medically eligible."