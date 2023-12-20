Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – a fun romp with monsters and mayhem

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (PG13)

124 minutes, now showing

3.5 stars

Looking for a splashing good time? Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will be right up your shore.

Set several years after the first film, this sequel plunges Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in an unlikely alliance with his estranged half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) after the formidable Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) unleashes an ancient power that threatens all that they know and love.

The stakes are high – can they set aside their differences and complicated history to prevent the destruction of everything they hold dear?

Momoa continues to delight as King Arthur Curry of Atlantis, though Wilson is not to be outdone in his role as Orm. Not only does the latter have an incredibly satisfying character arc, watching him fight alongside Aquaman is immense fun. The chemistry and camaraderie between both brothers outshine even the connection between Aquaman and his wife Mera (Amber Heard).

PHOTO: WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Nicole Kidman radiates grace and elegance as their mother Atlanna, but has limited screen time, just like Heard. One can’t help but wish for more when it comes to the movie’s female characters.

Nevertheless, director James Wan has added another memorable gem to his impressive filmography, which includes standout hits such as the Saw franchise and The Conjuring series.

There is a symphony of humour and action-packed scenes, skilfully delivered by beloved characters worth rooting for. The worldbuilding is a visual feast, immersing audiences in the fascinating depths of various kingdoms, with mythical monsters adding an extra layer of excitement.

While the storyline may tread familiar superhero territory and come across as predictable at times, the movie offers plenty of thrills to keep audiences sufficiently engaged throughout its two-hour runtime. Themes of love, family and forgiveness make it an even more meaningful cinematic experience.

In a world that sometimes feels oversaturated with superhero flicks, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is certainly a worthy addition to dive into.