Asphalt City: A gritty dive into the life of a first responder

Asphalt City follows wide-eyed rookie Ollie Cross (Tye Sheridan) on his first few days as a paramedic on the streets of New York City.

Title: Asphalt City

Release date: May 9, 2024

Director: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Sean Penn, Katherine Waterson, Michael Pitt

Genre: Drama, thriller

Rating: R21 (sexual scenes and coarse language)

Score: ✓✓✓

How much are you willing to give up to save another life?

That’s the question Asphalt City asks as it plunges viewers into the frenetic world of paramedics in New York City, offering a visceral and immersive experience.

The movie follows Ollie Cross' (Tye Sheridan) first few weeks as a paramedic, working alongside seasoned first responder Gene Rutkovsky (Sean Penn).

Though it unflinchingly captures the chaos and awe of the job, there are a few areas where the film falls short.

Hits

Acting:

Both leads deliver standout performances, with Sheridan's portrayal of a wide-eyed rookie and Penn's depiction of the seasoned veteran resonating deeply with audiences.

Sheridan's earnestness is endearing, while Penn's world-weary demeanour exudes a palpable sense of melancholy. Also to be commended is Michael Pitt's portrayal of the workplace antagonist, which is both convincing and infuriating – every time he’s on screen, you just wish you could jump into the scene and punch him yourself.

Direction:

Filmmaker Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire's direction is masterful, capturing the raw intensity of the EMTs' experiences with a combination of kinetic camerawork and intimate moments of stillness.

The juxtaposition of the mundane moments between emergencies and the adrenaline-filled scenes depicting high-stakes situations highlight the volatility of life on the front lines.

Every response to a call feels like an incredibly jarring experience because you can’t peel your eyes away from it, but you can’t bear to keep watching.

Production Value:

The film's production value is top-notch, with realistic depictions of trauma and violence lending an air of authenticity to the proceedings.

New York City itself becomes a character in the film, its gritty streets and bustling thoroughfares serving as the backdrop for the unfolding drama.

The evocative score that accompanies the film heightens the tension in stressful moments while also emphasising the tenderness of the scenes in between crises, adding an extra layer of emotional depth to the narrative.

Misses

Storyline:

While Asphalt City excels in its portrayal of the day-to-day realities faced by first responders, it falters in its narrative coherence.

The film feels overly long, with a meandering plot that fails to fully engage viewers beyond the visceral thrills of its action sequences.

As a result, audiences may find themselves struggling to invest in the plight of the characters, and walk away from a watch feeling more voyeuristic than empathetic.

Audience Appeal:

Asphalt City offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of EMTs, but its graphic depiction of trauma and violence may prove to be too much for some viewers.

It doesn’t help that, by the latter half of the film, it feels like everyone sucks, from the previously endearing protagonist and his too-old-for-this mentor/partner to the relentless workplace bully.

The film's unrelenting bleakness can be emotionally taxing, leaving audiences feeling drained and despondent by the time the credits roll.

Is it worth a watch?

Director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire set out to capture the gritty reality of a paramedic’s day-to-day life on the streets of New York City, and in that regard, Asphalt City succeeds admirably.

However, its relentless bleakness may prove to be a deterrent for some viewers, who may find themselves overwhelmed by the film's unflinching portrayal of trauma and despair.

If you're willing to brave the darkness, Asphalt City offers a compelling and unforgettable experience that is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Just be prepared to take a cold shower afterwards.