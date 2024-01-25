The Devil's plan winner Ha Seok-jin to meet fans in S'pore

At the event in Singapore, South Korean actor Ha Seok-jin will play games and interact with the audience.

Fans of Ha Seok-jin can pit their wits against the South Korean star when he comes to Singapore in February.

The actor, who reportedly has an IQ of 152, is set to grace the stage at Capitol Theatre for the Problematic: Ha Seok-jin Fan Meet on Feb 3.

This is his first fan meet outside South Korea and celebrates his 20th anniversary in show business.

The 41-year-old is known for his performances in popular dramas such as 4 Legendary Witches (2014 to 2015), Drinking Solo (2016) and Radiant Office (2017).

He recently won the Netflix reality survival show The Devil’s Plan (2023 to present), walking away with 250 million won (S$250,000) in prize money after beating 11 other contestants.

At the event in Singapore, he will play games and interact with the audience. Fans will be tasked to solve puzzles inspired by The Devil’s Plan and variety show Problematic Men (2015 to 2020), in which Ha was one of the cast members.

Problematic: Ha Seok-jin Fan Meet (Singapore)

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: Feb 3, 2pm

Admission: Tickets from $98 to $258 available for purchase at all Sistic platforms (sistic.com.sg/events/hsj0224)