Dwayne Johnson faces backlash for asking fans to donate to Maui wildfire fund

LOS ANGELES – American actor Dwayne Johnson faced a backlash after asking his social media followers to donate to his Maui wildfire fund.

Along with American entertainer Oprah Winfrey, Johnson launched the People’s Fund of Maui in August to help residents on the Hawaiian island displaced by catastrophic wildfires. The two stars pledged US$5 million (S$6.8 million) each to kick-start the programme.

However, they were criticised when they asked the public to contribute to the fund. Netizens said that people of Winfrey and Johnson’s stature could have donated more instead of asking for money from those who are less well-off.

“When we launched the fund, there was some backlash,” Johnson, 51, admitted in a video on Instagram on Sunday.

The actor said: “The last thing you want to hear when you are living from pay cheque to pay cheque is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money.”

In the Instagram post, he gave an update that the first round of funds, without specifying how much, has been disbursed to survivors of the Hawaiian fires.

He also thanked his followers for their “connection” and being “real with each other”.

“You always tell me the truth – good or bad – I’ll always appreciate and protect that straight talk between us. You have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better,” he wrote.

“I’ve never launched a fund before – trust me, I’m a quick study and learn my lessons fast.”