HK actress Karena Ng weds billionaire heir Brian Sze

One of the leaked photos from the wedding.

A week after news of Hong Kong star Karena Ng and her fiance Brian Sze tying the knot next year, photos of the couple's wedding were leaked online.

Entertainment news platform Dimsum Daily reported on Dec 17 that the wedding took place the day before in Central, Hong Kong.

Ng and Sze had appeared on Chinese variety show Viva La Romance and announced that they were going to get married in 2024. The couple first got together in 2018.

When asked how he knew that Ng was "the one", Sze cited the time Ng dropped an argument because she had promised his late mum she would take care of him. Ng made that promise when Sze took her to visit his mum's grave.

"She puts her promise above her grievances," said the senior vice-president of Checkout.com.

The couple also revealed on the show that Sze's dad, Hang Tung boss Ivis Sze, initially did not approve of the relationship. The senior Sze was unhappy that his son's name was splashed all over the tabloid when he was linked with the actress.

But that is all history and the couple tied the knot on Dec 16, according to leaked photos of their wedding banquet. There was also a video showing the couple walking into the banquet venue.