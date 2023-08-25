Hong Kong actor Tony Leung breaks silence on rumours of affair and child

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai and his wife, actress Carina Lau, tied the knot in 2008.

HONG KONG – Top Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai has broken his silence on a cheating rumour more than 10 days after it surfaced.

The online edition of Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News reported on Aug 11 that Leung, 61, was believed to be having an affair with Chinese singer Cheng Xiao, 25.

The two were allegedly photographed window shopping together. Leung was said to have bought a house for Cheng in Japan, as they have a child together.

Cheng is a former member of South Korean-Chinese girl group WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls.

Her agency retaliated on Weibo on Aug 12. It posted the Chinese word for “fake” on a news report of the rumour, with the caption: “Outrageously fake.”

Chinese singer Cheng Xiao is a former member of South Korean-Chinese girl group WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls. PHOTO: CHENG XIAO/WEIBO

Leung, who is married to Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, 57, also hit back via social media on Thursday. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have no kids.

“Recently, there have been false rumours claiming that I had an affair with a certain female star and that I have an illegitimate child with her. They have a serious impact on the people I love and the people who love me,” Leung wrote in Chinese on Instagram Stories.

“I hereby solemnly state that all these rumours related to my private life are purely fictitious, malicious and distorted facts.”

He added that he and Lau are happily married, and they strongly condemned the gossipmongers.

“I reserve all rights to take action against such defamatory and false statements, and I do not rule out appointing a lawyer,” he wrote.