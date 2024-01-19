Isabella Leong broke up with Richard Li because he was 'too popular with women'

Richard Li and Isabella Leong have three sons together.

She dreamt of marriage while he was "too popular with women".

But even if she can turn back time, Macanese actress Isabella Leong has no regrets and would make the same decisions all over again.

In 2007, Leong met billionaire Richard Li while filming The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor. She was 20 and he was 41.

Li is the second son of Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-shing.

Despite the wide age gap, Leong and Li became an item and have three sons together.

However, they split up in 2011. Leong gained custody of the children and returned to acting. Li gave her a HK$1 billion ($162 million in 2011) "compensation".

In a recent episode of talk show A Date With Luyu, Leong revealed that she decided to end the relationship because "he's too popular with women, I couldn't accept that, I wanted more security in my life".

She also admitted that she wanted to get married then but it was not something she could "force".

Li dated 2015 Miss Hong Kong second runner-up Karmen Kwok in recent years but the relationship ended last year.