Retired Hong Kong screen goddess Cherie Chung spotted at ice kacang shop in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA – Hong Kong screen goddess Cherie Chung was spotted in Malaysia over the weekend indulging in a local sweet treat.

The 63-year-old former actress, who wore a black outfit and black cap, was enjoying ice kacang at a popular dessert shop in Petaling Jaya.

Kwong Wah Ais Kacang posted a photo on social media of the retired star with the owner of the shop, Aunty Eng, and captioned it: “Thank you for coming again.”

Netizens marvelled at how good Chung looked. “She is still so gorgeous,” one said.

According to Hong Kong news portal Dimsum Daily, Chung was in Malaysia to accompany her friend, renowned Hong Kong-based Singaporean columnist and food critic Chua Lam, 82, who was in the country to attend a calligraphy exhibition.

In past interviews, Chung said the secrets to her youthful looks include maintaining a positive and cheerful outlook, enjoying life every day, and getting sufficient sleep and exercise.

She was one of the hottest actresses in Hong Kong in the 1980s, starring in popular Cantonese films such as Peking Opera Blues (1986), An Autumn’s Tale (1987) and Wild Search (1989).

She quit acting after marrying businessman Michael Chu in 1991. He died of cancer at age 53 in 2007. The couple have no children. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK