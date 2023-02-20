 Tom Sizemore hospitalised from brain aneurysm: Manager, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Tom Sizemore hospitalised from brain aneurysm: Manager

Actor Tom Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 20, 2023 04:16 am

LOS ANGELES - Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation,” the 61-year-old actor’s manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s Black Hawk Down. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in Witness Protection.

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

A 2007 documentary series, Shooting Sizemore, chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use.

The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years. - REUTERS

