A $700 VIP experience at Jackson Wang's Singapore concert on Dec 23

Oct 18, 2022 06:51 pm

Ticket prices for Jackson Wang’s concert here on Dec 23, 2022, will start from $128, excluding booking fees, and range up to $698. 

In an Instagram post on Oct 18, Team Wang announced the ticketing information for his Magic Man world tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The tour, named after the Hong Kong-born singer’s recent album, will kick off on Nov 26 in Bangkok before travelling to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Paris and Dubai. 

The singer’s two shows in Bangkok and one in Kuala Lumpur have all been sold out.

Fans who purchase the "Magic 1” VIP package ($698) will get to take an individual photo with Wang and attend a sound check party.

They will also receive an autographed VIP Memorabilia and a commemorative VIP Tour Token.

The first Chinese solo act to perform at famed American music festival Coachella, the 28-year-old’s latest album, which is inspired by 1970s rock, has found chart success. Magic Man debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. Music videos of songs from his album, including tracks like Blow and Blue, have each earned over 20 million views on YouTube.

Ticketing details

VIP 1 Standing: $698

VIP 2 Standing: $468

CAT 1 Standing: $288

CAT 2: $238

CAT 3: $188

CAT 4: $128

CAT 5: $128

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Oct 21, 12pm, via Ticketmaster, hotline (+65 3158 8588) and all SingPost outlets.

 

