 Jackson Wang live streams himself sleeping at airport, while 34,000 tune in, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Jackson Wang live streams himself sleeping at airport, while 34,000 tune in

Jackson Wang live streams himself sleeping at airport, while 34,000 tune in
PHOTOS: JACKSON WANG / INSTAGRAM
May 05, 2023 08:19 pm

At one point during Hong Kong star Jackson Wang’s live stream on May 1, there were around 34,000 viewers – and they were all just tuning in to watch him sleep.

Wang, 29, was in an airport in Vancouver at the time, waiting to catch a flight to New York, when he decided to touch base with his near-32 million followers on Instagram. 

“I’m in Vancouver, flying to New York. So hungry, but I can't eat. I know it's bad… I got to keep in shape, so just one day, one meal… I don’t suggest you guys do it. It’s just me,” the rapper said.

Wang, who recently performed at Coachella, was on his way to attend the Met Gala in New York City.

He chatted with fans for a bit and even gave them a glimpse of his private jet, but half of the 19-minute long live stream showed Wang in snooze land. 

“I’m sleepy. I got to sleep right now. Enough is enough… I’m going to turn it on while I sleep,” he said as he dozed off.

Jackson Wang hosted yet another sold-out party for some 400 people atop Marina Bay Sands hotel on Christmas Eve.
Music

Jackson Wang’s MBS party draws overseas fans

Related Stories

Pop star Jackson Wang meets singer JJ Lin and former badminton player Lee Chong Wei in Malaysia

'I cut all relationships': Jackson Wang opens up on his mental health before Magic Man album

A $700 VIP experience at Jackson Wang's Singapore concert on Dec 23

He dozed off for around nine minutes.

Naturally, this prompted some fans to worry for Wang.

"Seeing him in this state, I feel sorry [for him]", "He really works too hard” and “He is too skinny now. Breaks my heart,” said one comment.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

jackson wanglive streaming