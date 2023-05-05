Jackson Wang live streams himself sleeping at airport, while 34,000 tune in

At one point during Hong Kong star Jackson Wang’s live stream on May 1, there were around 34,000 viewers – and they were all just tuning in to watch him sleep.

Wang, 29, was in an airport in Vancouver at the time, waiting to catch a flight to New York, when he decided to touch base with his near-32 million followers on Instagram.

“I’m in Vancouver, flying to New York. So hungry, but I can't eat. I know it's bad… I got to keep in shape, so just one day, one meal… I don’t suggest you guys do it. It’s just me,” the rapper said.

Wang, who recently performed at Coachella, was on his way to attend the Met Gala in New York City.

He chatted with fans for a bit and even gave them a glimpse of his private jet, but half of the 19-minute long live stream showed Wang in snooze land.

“I’m sleepy. I got to sleep right now. Enough is enough… I’m going to turn it on while I sleep,” he said as he dozed off.

He dozed off for around nine minutes.

Naturally, this prompted some fans to worry for Wang.

"Seeing him in this state, I feel sorry [for him]", "He really works too hard” and “He is too skinny now. Breaks my heart,” said one comment.