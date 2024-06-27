Fan splashes $105k to crash Jackson Wang's next music video

A fan bid $105,000 to get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Jackson Wang's music video shoot in 2025.

Can you put a price on hanging out with your idol?

One Jackson Wang fan bid a cool US$77,500 ($105,000) for a behind-the-scenes music video experience.

The 30-year-old singer collaborated with music legend Pharell Williams' "digital-first auction house and content platform" Joopiter.

The auction, titled Jackson Wang: Metamorphosis, was held between June 18 and 25, and featured a treasure trove for Wang fanatics.

We are talking gear from his fencing days, including a team suit that went for US$6,250, and a custom jacket he wore on his Magic Man tour that fetched US$16,250.

Although estimated to go for US$10,000 to US$15,000, the behind-the-scenes access skyrocketed to US$77,500.

The lucky bidder will have the opportunity to be on set for a music video shoot in 2025.

For those who missed the auction, Wang has exclusive items for sale on Joopiter's website.

While most are sold out, two T-shirt designs are still available at US$135 and US$150 each.

There is also a faux leather Tang suit going for US$400.