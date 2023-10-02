 Aaron Kwok wows fans with his Mid-Autumn Festival calligraphy, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Aaron Kwok wows fans with his Mid-Autumn Festival calligraphy

Aaron Kwok sent greetings to his fans with a drawing featuring the Chinese characters “mid-autumn”.PHOTOS: CATHERINE LOH, AARON KWOK/FACEBOOK
Joanne Soh
Oct 02, 2023 09:43 am

HONG KONG – Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok impressed netizens with his calligraphy skills on Saturday when he shared a photo of his work on his social media platforms.

The calligraphy enthusiast, 57, sent greetings to his fans with a drawing featuring the Chinese characters “mid-autumn”, writing: “Sending blessings with the word Mid-Autumn Festival.”

He added: “Wishing everyone a fresh start and a joyous reunion from the heart. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival. Enjoy a happy reunion with your family.”

Netizens were quick to praise his calligraphy skills, with some commenting that the words “looked like they are dancing” and Kwok had “a unique and special” style.

 

以「中秋」二字作祝福～祝大家從心從新、快樂團圓！中秋節快樂！和家人開心團聚。細味美心月餅。❤️😋🥮💪🏻😬 #中秋 #書法 #美心月餅 #快樂團圓 #想見便遇見

Posted by Aaronkwokfushing on Friday, September 29, 2023

Kwok recently wrapped up the 20th stop of his Amazing Kode World Tour 2023 in London where he performed to a sold-out crowd on Sept 24.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaron (@aaronkwokxx)

On Friday, he took to Instagram and penned his gratitude to his fans, in particular Hong Kong actor Simon Yam and his wife, Chinese model Qi Qi, who flew to London to watch the show.

“I feel the enthusiastic support of my fans. I see familiar faces and I know some of you made a trip here together as a family. I’m very touched by your presence,” Kwok wrote, adding that having Yam and Qi Qi among the concertgoers made him “even happier”.

