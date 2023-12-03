Actress Blake Lively praises Taylor Swift and Beyonce for empowering each other

American actress Blake Lively with her bestie, Taylor Swift (far left), and Beyonce (far right).

LOS ANGELES – Blake Lively shared a powerful message on Instagram on Dec 2 about women empowering other women.

The Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012) actress, 36, posted a series of photos from the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, including one candid photo with Beyonce and another with her bestie, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

In the caption, she reflected on how women are often pitted against one another as competitors and stressed the importance of women supporting women.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” she wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception.”

She added that it is important to teach younger generations “the power in aligning rather than dividing”.

The American actress, who is married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, also joked that neither of the music icons “have to be threatened by my pop stardom”. “There’s space for us all,” Lively wrote.

Beyonce and Swift have had a busy 2023, each launching record-breaking world tours as well as their accompanying concert film releases. Through it all, both superstars have shown their love and support for each other.

Beyonce, 42, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour concert film in October, which meant a lot to the Bad Blood singer.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote on Instagram after the premiere.

Swift, 33, said that the Break My Soul singer taught her and every other artiste “to break rules and defy industry norms”.

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairy tale,” she added.

Swift returned her love by supporting Beyonce’s London premiere, sharing a sweet post and a snapshot of herself with Beyonce on Instagram on Dec 1 with the caption: “Got invited to London by The Queen.”