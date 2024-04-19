Ashanti and Nelly engaged, expecting first child together

Rapper Nelly (left) and singer-songwriter Ashanti made their rekindled romance Instagram official when he shared a 43rd birthday tribute to her in October 2023.

It is a double celebration for American R&B stars Ashanti and Nelly.

The Grammy award-winning couple announced they are expecting their first baby together in an interview with American publication Essence on April 17, in which they also revealed they are engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” said Ashanti, 43.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiance and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The Foolish (2002) singer also shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a video showing her preparing for a performance. When asked how much time she needed, she said: “I’m going to need about nine months.”

On April 18, Ashanti flaunted her growing bump on her Instagram Stories, showing off her new curves in a figure-hugging royal-blue dress.

This will be Ashanti’s first child and 49-year-old rapper Nelly’s fifth. Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, has a daughter Chanelle, 30, and a son Cornell Haynes III, 25, with his former girlfriend Channetta Valentine.

The Hot In Herre (2003) hip-hop artiste also adopted Shawn Thomas, 27, and Sydney Thomas, 21, the two children of his sister, Jackie Donahue, after she died of leukaemia in 2005.

Ashanti and Nelly dated on and off for around a decade until their break-up in 2013. They sparked rumours of a reconciliation when they were spotted together in Las Vegas in April 2023.

They made their rekindled romance Instagram official when Nelly shared a 43rd birthday tribute to Ashanti on Oct 13.