Blackpink singer Rose tests positive for Covid-19

SEOUL - Blackpink singer Rose has tested positive for Covid-19 and would be cancelling some of her planned overseas commitments.

YG Entertainment, the K-pop girl group's agency, said in a statement on Monday (Feb 28) that Rose tested positive for the virus after she took a polymerase chain reaction test ahead of an overseas trip on Monday.

Rose, 25, did not display any major symptoms, it said.

The agency added that Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, the other three Blackpink members, have tested negative and all four members are vaccinated.

Rose, whose real name is Roseanne Park, is the second member of the girl group to contract Covid-19 after Lisa, 24, tested positive for the virus in November last year.

Several South Korean celebrities were infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks, including Itaewon Class (2020) actor Park Seo-joon, All Of Us Are Dead (2022) star Yoon Chan-young, Mr Queen (2020 to 2021) actress Shin Hye-sun and BTS singer V.