BTS drop 10th anniversary song Take Two

SEOUL – K-pop stars BTS on Friday dropped a new song, Take Two, in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

The song was released at 1pm on Friday through global music platforms. It marks the first new release from the band in a year since their ninth anniversary anthology album, Proof, came out last June.

“Themed around ‘take two’, which means chapter two, the song signifies BTS’ second chapter and embodies the band’s gratitude towards fans and their promise to continue walking ahead together,” BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, said in a statement on Friday.

BTS – comprising members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook – made their debut with the song, No More Dream, on June 13, 2013.

The new song, Take Two, is a gift for the fans who have stood by them through the group’s decade-long journey.

The band’s three rappers contributed to the song’s making: Suga helmed production while RM and J-Hope had a hand in the composition.

Over the past week, BTS had unveiled seven pictures – one from each member – hinting about Take Two.

According to Big Hit Music, the pictures were taken at memorable spots for the members around the world: RM in the Dia Beacon Museum, Jin on a Los Angeles beach, Suga at a concert hall, J-Hope at New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, Jimin on a music video set, V on a yacht in Mexico and Jungkook amid a sunset in Qatar.

The words Light, Begin, Soul, Together, Face, Young and Stay, all taken from the lyrics of Take Two, are written below each of the pictures.

In celebration of the band’s milestone, international fans of BTS have been flocking to Seoul recently.

There is a citywide festival under the slogan, “BTS Presents Everywhere”. A special edition of the septet’s annual BTS Festa, the event is in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

In marking their ninth anniversary last June, BTS officially announced a hiatus of group activities.

The members will focus on their individual careers and fulfil their mandatory military service obligations. Jin and J-Hope are serving in the army. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK