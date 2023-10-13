DJ Dennis Chew, studying at Ngee Ann Poly, receives scholarship at age 50

Local radio DJ-host Dennis Chew has shown that one is never too old to pursue one’s dreams.

Chew, who turned 50 in August, is pursuing a diploma in Chinese media and communication at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. He disclosed on social media on Thursday that he has been awarded a scholarship.

He said: “Never expect to get my first scholarship at 50 years old. It’s truly the best gift.”

Recalling the day he was asked to contact his teacher, Chew wrote: “It turned out that I was awarded a scholarship by the Nanyang Confucian Association based on my academic performance.”

The artiste posted on Instagram a photo of his certificate, showing that he has been awarded The Kongzi Culture Fund: “Pei Hwa Foundation Elite Scholarship” (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2022/2023 in commendation of his academic pursuit of Chinese studies.

He also posted a photo of himself receiving the certificate from Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling, and expressed his gratitude to his teachers for their patient guidance.

“I am not smart and am slower than others in learning,” Chew wrote. “Fortunately, I work hard, am not ashamed to ask questions and am very persistent. And thank heaven for giving me that little bit of creative talent.”

Chew, who received the title of All-Time Favourite Artiste at the Star Awards in 2022, is glad that he can get along with his classmates, who are aged 17 or 18. Many of them call him “dad” as he is older than some of their parents.

“The children of today are really smart, so I have to spend more time, and be more patient and understanding in the learning process to achieve good results,” Chew wrote on Instagram. “And, frankly speaking, the kids have helped me a lot. You know who you are.”

He said if he could receive a scholarship at age 50, he believed everyone could achieve their dreams too. “I want to tell everyone, no matter your age, if you’re determined to pursue something, go for it. Age should never hinder the passion in our hearts.”