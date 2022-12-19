'Even the backup singers were better': Jay Chou concertgoers criticize poor sound quality, vocals

An Instagram post of Chou's was bombarded with comments from fans who complained about the show's sound quality and that his vocal range wasn't up to par.

Having forked out between $218 to $388 for tickets, a number of fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Taiwanese Mandopop king Jay Chou’s concerts at the National Stadium on Dec 17-18.

The common complaint? The bad sound quality – both the arena’s effects and the singer’s voice.

After the first show, the 43-year-old singer posted on Instagram on Saturday (Dec 17): "Singapore seems to be a little high, please keep being high for Day Two."

The post was bombarded with comments from fans lamenting the sound quality and Jay's vocal range.

One fan wrote: "If your voice can't make it, then don't even consider holding a concert. You can't do your best, your fans have complaints, and then your reputation suffers as a result — what for?"

“Even the backup singers were better," the fan added.

Another comment read: "I have recordings to prove that your voice was really small or muffled. I thought it was just me, but so many people experienced the same issue.”

Some fans also compared Chou’s to concerts by JJ Lin, Eason Chan and Mayday, who they opined put on better shows.

One fan took to microblogging site Xiaohongshu to post: "Jay didn't sing for long, and he only sang a little for every song. It was too soft, he couldn't reach the high notes and forgot his lyrics."

The fan added that Chou "wasted time" with lengthy segments of magic performances in a concert that had already started late. There was also no encore segment to end the show.

Still, not everyone was critical of Chou’s performance, and some fans defended the singer saying the naysayers were trolls criticising the concert just for the sake of it.

One comment read: "The comments comparing him to JJ, Mayday, Eason: Jay's throat has been failing for years… so he can't complete one whole concert… Please don't buy his tickets. Leave the tickets to fans who truly like him."