Hong Kong band The Wynners want to leave in top form after 50 years

Hong Kong band The Wynners consist of (from left) Anthony Chan, Alan Tam, Kenny Bee, Bennett Pang and Danny Yip.

It is time to bid farewell to The Wynners.

After their current 50th anniversary concert tour, which includes a stop here on Dec 17, the iconic Hong Kong pop band will disband.

On Monday, all five members – Alan Tam, Kenny Bee, Bennett Pang, Danny Yip and Anthony Chan – took a bumboat ride across Marina Bay to attend a press conference at ArtScience Museum to announce their upcoming show.

Formed in 1973, the group are known for English numbers such as L-O-V-E Love (1974), as well as Cantonese classics like Unchanged For A Thousand Years (1988).

Since the group members went their separate ways in 1978, they would reunite to stage concerts every five years. However, they felt it was time to call it a day.

Lead vocalist Tam, 73, shared: “50 years is a milestone, and all of us can still sing and dance. It is hard to predict what things will be like in another five years.”

Drummer Chan, 71, said: “There is a saying that it is good to stop when you are at the top. We want to leave the best impression for audiences.”

The group had performed in Singapore in 2011 and 2008. Although their current tour is expected to be their last, the group are still open to doing charity gigs, such as their performance of Sha La La La La (1974) at the Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sunday.

Members who hold solo concerts might also invite the rest to perform as guests.

While they acknowledged that some fans might feel sad, Chan said: “For me, there is no sadness. I only feel happy that we can be together for so long.”

Bassist Yip, 73, added: “As long as the five of us are together, we will be very happy.”

In fact, there is a rule that anybody who cries on stage will be fined.

With a combined age of more than 360 years, The Wynners are said to be among the longest-lived groups in the Chinese music industry.

At their upcoming show, the members promise to turn back time with close to 50 songs, from oldies such as Let’s Rock (1975) and new tracks such as Five Black-haired Teenagers (2023).

Lead guitarist Pang, 74, said he hopes the audience will come in retro outfits.

For Tam, the show will be a party to thank fans for all their support over the years.

It is rare for music groups to stay together as long as they have, and The Wynners credit their longevity to their enduring friendship.

Tam said: “Many bands, especially the younger ones, can be very fiery and opinionated. But we are easy-going and respectful of one another.”

Although the band have had their fair share of conflicts, they have always managed to resolve their differences quickly.

Lead vocalist Bee, 70, who also plays rhythm guitar and keyboards, said: “Even if we have professional disagreements, we will look at the big picture. The smaller details are not important.”

Even without plans to perform together, they will still keep in touch with one another.

Tam said: “Whenever we are in Hong Kong, we will find a reason to meet and catch up, be it to go fishing, listen to music or have a meal.”

Bee added: “After the concert, we plan to go on holiday together.”

Book it/The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live In Singapore

Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Dec 17, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $168 to $378 (excluding booking fees) go on general sale on Friday at 10am via the Marina Bay Sands and Ticketmaster