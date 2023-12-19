Hong Kong boy band Mirror coming to Singapore in 2024

Hong Kong boy band Mirror will tour nine cities, including Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, in the first half of 2024.

HONG KONG – Fans of popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror can look forward to seeing them in person when they come to Singapore in 2024.

This was disclosed by the 12-man act at a press conference in Hong Kong on Dec 18.

Formed in 2018, Mirror will tour nine cities in the first half of 2024 – Macau; Singapore; Kuala Lumpur; London and Manchester in Britain; San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles in the United States; and Toronto in Canada.

Members Keung To and Edan Lui said they hope to watch a National Basketball Association match in Toronto and Los Angeles, while Anson Lo is keen to visit London again as he was once there on an exchange programme.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Lee said he wants to enjoy the food and visit a theme park in Singapore, and Alton Wong wishes to experience the atmosphere of a football match in Manchester.

The band are now rehearsing for their upcoming Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour. They will hold 16 shows at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong in January and February.

Their last concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum was halted in July 2022, when a giant LED screen collapsed and severely injured one of the backup dancers.

Band leader Lokman Yeung emphasised on Dec 18 that safety is the priority for their concert tour, with the stage having only basic mechanisms.

“The company is trying to make it as simple and safe as possible, focusing on the use of personal charm to command the entire venue,” he said.