Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee to perform in Singapore in March

Veteran Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee will perform in Singapore on March 17.

Veteran Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee will stage a concert in Singapore on March 17, his first show here in five years.

The show will be held at Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands.

Tickets go on sale on Friday on Marina Bay Sands’ website.

Sands Rewards LifeStyle members will enjoy 10 per cent off ticket prices, which range from $88 to $388.

One of Hong Kong’s most popular performers, Lee, 55, has won numerous accolades in his music career spanning four decades, with hits such as The Crescent Moon (1989), The Red Sun (1992) and House Of Cards (2013).

The singer-turned actor has also starred in films and television dramas, such as 2002’s Legal Entanglement, and hosted popular variety programmes including game show Minutes To Fame (2005).

He last performed in Singapore in September 2018 for his 30th anniversary world tour.