Jay Chou makes IFPI’s Global Artist Chart 2022

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou came in ninth on the list of 20 on the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2022.

LONDON – Taiwanese singer Jay Chou is the only Mandopop artiste to make the Global Artist Chart 2022 by IFPI, a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide.

He came in ninth on the list of 20 released on Wednesday, with American singer Taylor Swift sitting at the top spot for a record-breaking third time. She also topped the chart in 2014 and 2019.

South Korean boy band BTS dropped to second place – they were No. 1 in 2020 and 2021 – while third was Canadian rapper Drake, fourth was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and fifth was Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Two other K-pop acts – Seventeen and Stray Kids – also made it to the chart at No. 6 and 7 respectively.

According to the IFPI website, its Top 20 chart is the only ranking to accurately measure consumption across all formats (including streaming formats, digital and physical album and singles sales) and all countries.

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who ranked No. 8, also saw his hit song As It Was win the IFPI Global Single Award.

The prize is given to the music artiste scoring the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats.