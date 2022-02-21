JJ Lin takes action against Weibo user who accused him of drug use, rape

JJ Lin is taking legal action against Weibo user Xie Minghao who accused the local singer of rape, drug usage and tax evasion.

The netizen has made false allegations against Lin last August, said the singer's law firm Shanghai Jiuze Law Firm in a statement issued on Weibo on Feb. 18.

Shanghai Jiuze Law Firm is representing Lin's company, JFJ Productions, in the defamation lawsuit.

In a statement, the law firm states that an online user by the name of Xie Minghao had tarnished Lin's reputation with the allegations.

Legal proceedings are currently halted as Xie has been detained for other criminal charges. The defamation trial against Xie will continue once he is released.

On Aug 1, 2021, Lin's agency JFJ Productions posted on a legal statement on microblogging site Weibo, to slam those who had spread malicious rumours about Lin. The statement listed 28 online accounts which carried the allegations.

The statement, from Shanghai Jiuze Law Firm, said: "The aforementioned Internet accounts have maliciously published/spread false statements against Mr JJ Lin through ways such as slander and insults. Some of them have continued to launch personal attacks against Mr Lin in a deliberate attempt to lower his social status."