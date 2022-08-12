Malaysian pop stars Anuar Zain and Ziana Zain to stage joint concert at The Star Theatre in Singapore

The siblings sold out a similar joint show at the Esplanade in 2011, their first concert together.

Malaysian pop siblings Anuar Zain and Ziana Zain, popular names in the Malay music industry, will stage a joint concert at The Star Theatre in Singapore on Sept 24.

The duo sold out a similar show at the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2011, their first concert together.

Presales of tickets for the upcoming show start on Aug 15 while general sales start on Aug 16.

Anuar last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2018. The 52-year-old pop and R&B veteran first made his name as a 13-year-old and has since amassed a number of hits such as Andainya Takdir (If It Is Fated, 2016) and Sedetik Lebih (A Second More, 2011).

He has also won multiple awards, including Best Artiste (Male) at regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik in 2017.

Ziana, 54, started her singing career in the early 1990s and scored hits such as Kemelut Di Muara Kasih (Trouble At The Estuary Of Love, 1995) and Berpisah Jua (Separated 1998).

She is also an established film and television actress who has acted in films such as the 1994 box office hit Sembilu, a romantic drama named after a sliver of bamboo.

Her long list of awards in Malaysia include Most Popular Artiste at the 1995 Anugerah Bintang Popular (Popular Star Awards) and Best Actress at both the Anugerah Skrin (Screen Film Awards) and Malaysian Film Festival in 1997.

Anuar Zain & Ziana Zain Live In Singapore 2022

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Sept 24, 8.30pm

Admission: Tickets from $108 to $288. Live Nation Members presale start at 2pm, Aug 15 through Livenation's website. General sales start at 2pm on Aug 16 through Ticketmaster (go to Ticketmaster's website or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.