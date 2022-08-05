Malaysian rockers Wings join Singapore F1 concert line-up

The quartet will play on Sept 30 at the Padang Stage.

One of Malaysia's most popular rock bands, Wings, are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, taking place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

The quartet will play on the first night, Sept 30, at the Padang Stage. According to Singapore GP, they are the first South-east Asian act to perform at the stage, the biggest of F1's nine stages.

They join previously announced acts such as American band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife, American electronic dance music star Marshmello and Australian rapper-singer The Kid Laroi.

Other popular music acts performing are American pop group Black Eyed Peas, American R&B act TLC and British band Suede.

Home-grown acts are also on the line-up, including rapper Shigga Shay, singer-songwriter Inch and hip-hop duo ihasamic! & Wovensound.

The F1 concerts at the Padang Stage have hosted some of Singapore's largest concerts over the years, with crowds of up to 65,000 people.

All tickets, which start at $98 for the Friday night walkabout and Bay Grandstand tickets, will allow access to the Padang Stage.

Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022

Where: Marina Bay Street Circuit

When: Sept 30 to Oct 2, various timings

Admission: From $98; go to Singapore Grand Prix's website