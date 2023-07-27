Pallbearers for Coco Lee’s funeral do not include her estranged husband

Coco Lee, who had battled depression, died on July 5 at the age of 48.

HONG KONG – Coco Lee’s family has released the list of pallbearers at the late Hong Kong-American singer’s funeral service slated for next week.

There were eight names on the list, including her brother-in-law Billy Ho, famed lyricist Yao Chien, singer Jenny Tseng and Jonathan Serbin, the co-president of Asia at Warner Music.

The other four names on the list were Lily Pang, Coco’s close friend of more than 30 years; television host Yang Yang; Grace Lee, Coco’s high school classmate in San Francisco; and Colleen Yu Fung, Coco’s good friend.

Coco’s estranged husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, was not on the list.

The pop diva, who had battled depression, died on July 5 at the age of 48.

Her second elder sister Nancy announced on social media on July 14 that the singer’s funeral will take place at Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point next Monday and Tuesday, with a public vigil held between 6 and 10pm on the first day.

She also said in a video on a new YouTube channel that the service will be live-streamed from 4pm on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News reported on Wednesday that Nancy and Carol, Coco’s first elder sister, had chosen the portrait for Coco’s funeral. The photo shows Coco in a dress in her favourite white colour, with billowing hair and smiling.

The newspaper also reported on Thursday that Coco’s family went to Mr Rockowitz’s home in Stanley as Coco did not take her evening gowns with her when she moved out two years ago. They managed to get back six to seven gowns, but not the white dress which they had hoped to use for her funeral.