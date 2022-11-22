 Pushing 60, Aaron Kwok shows he can still dance up a storm at gala show, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Pushing 60, Aaron Kwok shows he can still dance up a storm at gala show

PHOTOS: TVB, WEIBO
Nov 22, 2022 04:55 pm

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB threw up a welcome surprise during its 55th Anniversary Gala last Saturday (Nov 19).

Though there were rumours beforehand that Aaron Kwok was set to be a mystery performer on the night, audiences were nonetheless thrilled when the 57-year-old took to the stage for the finale.

Dressed in a neon green blazer and sheer top, the Cantopop star took everyone on a trip down memory lane, performing hits like ‘Crazy City’ and ‘Generation Next’ while showing he hasn’t lost a step since his 90s heyday. 

There was no shortage of “fangirls” in the crowd as actresses Sisley Choi and Jeannie Chan cheered the 10-minute performance and gathered close to the stage for a closer look at the Heavenly King. 

Netizens too were awed by Kwok’s performance and how fit he looked.

"He's not called the Dancing King for nothing," read one comment. 

Kwok, who began his career as a dancer and actor at TVB, said after the show: "This is, in a way, the passing of the torch and expressing TVB's spirit of persistence.”

