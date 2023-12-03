 R&B star Usher teases potential music video with BTS’ Jungkook, Latest Music News - The New Paper
R&B star Usher teases potential music video with BTS’ Jungkook

Usher (right) has teamed up with Jungkook for a remix of the latter's single, Standing Next To You.PHOTO: USHER RAYMOND IV/X
Joanne Soh
Dec 03, 2023 08:53 pm

LOS ANGELES – All it takes to get South Korean Jungkook’s fans excited was for Usher to drop a photo of them together on social media.

On Dec 2, the American R&B legend, 45, shared a stylish photo with the BTS member on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a simple caption: “We’re rollin’ yet?”

Usher’s post led fans to speculate when the music video of their remix of Jungkook’s Standing Next To You will be released.

The new version of the infectious tune, where the pair shared vocals as a duet, was released on Dec 1 and has already received rave reviews.

Standing Next To You was originally released on Nov 3 as the third single from Jungkook’s debut studio album Golden, which listed Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Major Lazer as songwriters and producers.

 

The remix with Usher follows on the heels of Jungkook’s other A-list collaborations on Golden, including the hit Jack Harlow single 3D, Seven with Latto, and Please Don’t Change featuring DJ Snake.

Jungkook, 26, also released a remix of 3D featuring the vocals of Justin Timberlake on Nov 24.

The youngest BTS member will begin his mandatory military duty on Dec 12.

Meanwhile, Usher is holding court at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino for his Las Vegas residency show. He will headline the Super Bowl half-time show performance in February.

