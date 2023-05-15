 Singapore stars spotted at K-pop girl group Blackpink’s gig , Latest Music News - The New Paper
Singapore stars spotted at K-pop girl group Blackpink’s gig

(From left) Local actresses Carrie Wong, Jasmine Sim, actor Desmond Tan and local actresses Denise Camillia Tan and Tay Ying.PHOTOS: CARRIE WONG/INSTAGRAM, DENISE CAMILLIA TAN/INSTAGRAM
Benson Ang Lifestyle Correspondent
May 15, 2023 12:29 am

Several local celebrities were spotted at the concert by South Korean girl group Blackpink last Saturday at the National Stadium.

Actress-model Jasmine Sim, 29, attended the show with actress Carrie Wong. Sim posted a photo of them on Instagram Stories and called Wong the “fifth unofficial member” of Blackpink.

In her repost, Wong, 29, added the caption, “Kicking the door waving the coco”, a reference to the opening lyrics of the Blackpink song Pink Venom.

Other celebrities such as actress Jeanette Aw, actor Desmond Tan and deejay Jean Danker were also spotted at the show.

Local actresses Denise Camillia Tan, Tay Ying and Kayly attended the gig as a group, together with deejay Hazelle Teo and Kuala Lumpur-based influencer Natasha Alexis.

Dressed in pink, complete with pink hand-held fans and a hammer-shaped lightstick, the group sang and danced along to the songs during the show.

Teo, 29, wrote on Instagram: ”When the Blackpink concert was just announced, we already knew we had to watch it together.”

After the gig, Tan, 30, posted: “Danced, sang and screamed all night. I am a happy girl but I am gonna lose my voice and have blisters on my feet.”

And Tay, 27, wrote: “Be right back. Gonna recover from tonight.”

Local actresses Denise Camillia Tan (left) and Tay Ying before the Blackpink concert at the National Stadium. PHOTO: TAYYING_/INSTAGRAM
 
