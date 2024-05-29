 Singer Faye Wong in rare photos with daughter Li Yan, 18, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Singer Faye Wong in rare photos with daughter Li Yan, 18

Faye Wong is seen in the photos standing behind her daughter, Li Yan, hugging her and kissing her forehead. PHOTO: WEIBO
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
May 29, 2024 05:49 pm

Hong Kong singer Faye Wong displayed a rare public show of love for her teen daughter in two photos which went viral on Chinese social media.

The Mandopop diva, who is known to keep a low profile, is hardly spotted out and about with Li Yan, who turned 18 on May 27.

Wong, 54, is seen in the photos standing behind her daughter, hugging her and kissing her forehead.

Several netizens commented that the mature-looking Li is almost unrecognisable from past photos when she was younger.

Li is Wong’s daughter with her former husband, former Chinese actor Li Yapeng, 52. Wong has another daughter, singer Leah Dou, 27, with her first ex-husband, Chinese rocker Dou Wei, 54.

Wong is currently dating Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse, 43.

Li Yan has been in the public eye since she was a baby. She was born with a cleft palate and her parents took her to the United States for operations after she was born in May 2006.

Wong reportedly sent Li to a ritzy boarding school in Switzerland in 2019 in a bid to shield her daughter from the paparazzi in China, where the star is based.

In March, the pair trended on social media after they were sighted together at Beijing Capital International Airport, with fans noticing that Li is almost as tall as Wong, whose height is 1.74m.

