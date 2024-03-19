Singer Hacken Lee to perform with orchestra on June 9

Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee has recorded more than 60 studio albums and has received numerous prestigious awards.

Cantopop superstar Hacken Lee will be back in Singapore to present his new world tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 9. Joining him on stage is The Philharmonic Orchestra Singapore and his Hong Kong dancers and band.

The theme of Hacken Lee x Orchestra Concert In Singapore is inspired by the song Together Forever - the opening track of his latest album Fairy Tales For Adults (2023) - which was written from the perspective of a group of orchestra players.

The highly successful tour kicked off in 2023 and has seen Lee collaborating with orchestras in Hong Kong, Beijing, Ningbo, Shantou and Foshan in China, at sold-out venues.

The 56-year-old previously performed in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands in March 2023.

Known for his powerhouse vocals, the singer debuted after winning the second edition of the Amateur 18-Hong Kong District Singing Contest in 1985.

In 1989, Lee released Won’t Change In This Lifetime, the theme song for ATV’s drama series The Harvest Moon, establishing himself as an influential music icon.

He went to perform many popular songs such as The Crescent Moon (1987), City Hall Auditorium (1988), Red Sun (1992) and The Grasp Of Love (2002).

To date, he has recorded more than 60 studio albums, many of them chart toppers, and has received numerous prestigious awards.

He has also acted in several Hong Kong drama serials, such as Two Of A Kind (1989), As Sure As Fate (1998) and Legal Entanglement (2002).

Hacken Lee x Orchestra Concert In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: 7.30pm, June 9

Admission: Tickets from $108 to $298 go on general sale from noon, March 22 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588)