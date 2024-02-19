Singer Jam Hsiao enjoys local food while in Singapore

British singer Ed Sheeran was not the only foreign celebrity enjoying local food on his recent visit to Singapore.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, who staged two performances at Resorts World Sentosa on Feb 16 and 17, also enjoyed a big spread of local fare soon after arriving in Singapore.

“Hsiao always looks forward to delicious food every time he comes to Singapore, and it was no exception this time,” his agency China Fun Entertainment wrote on social media on Feb 16, sharing a photo of him with the feast.

“He began eating as soon as he got off the plane, with the food including various seafood, pandan cake, roti prata, black sesame paste, chicken satay, bak kut teh, fried carrot cake, sambal kangkong, laksa, coconut drink and prawn noodles.”

Hsiao, 36, was seen in the photo sipping coconut juice, with an array of dishes on the table.

“I really like Singapore very much,” he was quoted as saying in the post. “I hope I can come here more often for work so that I can eat more delicious food.”

The agency, which was set up by Hsiao’s wife and manager Summer Lin, 50, also shared several photos of his performances over the two days. One photo showed him with Taiwanese television host Matilda Tao, who had visited him and Lin backstage.

Hsiao’s performance on Feb 17 included New Endless Love. This was the song he chose for the televised singing competition One Million Star in 2007, the platform that launched him to stardom. Included in his Singapore playlist were three new songs - Hope/Nope, Nobody/Somebody and Fusion/Diffusion.

His agency said in the social media post that Hsiao’s schedule is packed till 2025.

“Not only will he continue to present wonderful performances and musical works to everyone in the new year, he will also be involved in an original musical,” according to the agency.