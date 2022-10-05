Singer Jay Chou meets Picasso’s granddaughter in Paris

PARIS – Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, who is in Paris for fashion week, has been meeting famous folks while in town.

These include Hong Kong singer-actress Sammi Cheng, football star Lionel Messi and Spanish artist Pablo Picasso’s granddaughter.

In Chou’s post on Tuesday, he wrote in English and Chinese: “It was my pleasure to have been hosted by Diana Widmaier Picasso at her beautiful residence. Looking forward to the next meet-up at the Picasso Museum.”

In the photo, the two are standing in front of a bookshelf. In his hand is a copy of her latest book, Maya Ruiz-Picasso, Daughter Of Pablo, which the French art historian had written about her mother, the oldest daughter of the artist.

The granddaughter commented on Chou’s post, writing: “What a pleasure to share our passion for art, collecting and life.”

He then replied in a mix of English and French: “Had a great time today, merci beaucoup.”

Fans commented that the meeting echoed scenes from his recent music video, Greatest Works Of Art.

In the lavish music video shot in Paris, Chou meets famous artists such as Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali, French painter Claude Monet, Chinese-French painter Sanyu and Chinese poet Xu Zhimo. However, Pablo Picasso was not featured.

Over the weekend, Chou also met Cheng, 50, at the Balenciaga fashion show. She posted a clip on Instagram of the two of them posing with peace signs, saying: “What a beautiful day.”

Chou, 43, and his wife, Hannah Quinlivan, 29, also got together with Messi and the president of the Paris Saint-Germain football club, Mr Nasser Al-Khelaifi, posting again in English that it was an honour.

Chou, a patron of the French club’s endowment fund, had earlier in 2022 launched a metaverse art project with it, teaming up with footballers such as Messi, Neymar and Gianluigi Donnarumma to shoot a commercial.