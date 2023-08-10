Singer JJ Lin turns barista for an hour, gives away free coffee

JJ Lin became a barista for an hour on National Day at Miracle Coffee, his pop-up cafe at Marina Bay Sands.

On Wednesday afternoon, Singaporean singer JJ Lin surprised fans by going behind the counter and personally brewing coffee at his Miracle Coffee pop-up at Marina Bay Sands.

Miracle Coffee had earlier announced on Instagram that it would be serving free coffee between 1 and 2pm as part of its National Day Miracle special giveaway.

During the hour-long session, which was live-streamed on Lin’s Instagram account, the 42-year-old kept the banter light as he focused on brewing pourover coffees.

The singer-songwriter, who wore a red-and-white plaid shirt, said he had planned to do something different this National Day.

“I used to celebrate with music and singing. Now that I have my own coffee shop, I hope to use coffee to share my love for the nation with you,” he said. “Friends in Singapore can come and try my brewed coffee for themselves.”

Waving to fans and greeting each one with “Happy National Day” cheerfully, Lin said that plans to turn his pop-up into a flagship cafe at ArtScience Museum are proceeding smoothly.

He added: “Friends in China, we’re coming back. We are expanding our business. We can’t reveal which city now, but you can start looking forward to it.”

Miracle Coffee, which Lin founded in 2017, has three stores in Taipei and one in Shanghai.