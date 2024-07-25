Shu Qi craved for takeaway food during typhoon in Taiwan

Kimberley Chen posted a video of flooding outside her house (left) and water seeping into her home.

Shu Qi posted a photo of herself using the laptop on social media on July 24.

Both Taiwanese actress Shu Qi and Australian singer Kimberley Chen had hunger pangs as they stayed home due to Typhoon Gaemi lashing Taiwan.

One of the strongest typhoons to hit the island in recent years, it caused schools and offices in Taiwan to close for a second consecutive day on July 25. It has resulted in two fatalities and more than 200 injured.

“It’s very windy and rainy outside,” Shu Qi wrote in Chinese on social media on July 24. “It’s so weird. I usually don’t have such a strong craving for takeaway food, but for the sake of safety, please stay home and don’t run around.”

Sharing a photo of herself, the 48-year-old continued: “I have to sit at the table with an empty stomach, with the computer switched on while I stare at the storm outside the window.”

Some of her fans noticed there was a piece of cake, a can of Coca-Cola and a bottle of green tea on her table, while others suggested she could eat instant noodles.

Chen, who is based in Taiwan, wrote on social media platform Threads that she was not prepared for the typhoon.

“I have nothing to do at home, but I’m hungry,” the 30-year-old wrote on July 24. “I hope I won’t have to swim when I go downstairs later.”

Sharing a video of water seeping into her house and flooding outside her home a few hours later, she joked: “Not deep enough.”

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actress Sonia Sui, who just returned home from a vacation in Japan with her husband Tony Hsieh and her three children, said her house was damaged due to the weather.

“I was at home in the afternoon when I suddenly heard a loud bang, with my children screaming and running to me in panic,” the 43-year-old wrote on social media on July 25. “It turned out that the tiles of the external wall were flying around, with two of them falling on the skylight of the house.”

She added: “We probably have to wait for the typhoon to pass before repairing it.”