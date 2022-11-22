Thai singer and KinnPorsche star Jeff Satur to hold concert in February

Thai actor and singer-songwriter Jeff Satur last performed here at The Star Theatre on Oct 8 for the KinnPorsche The Series World Tour 2022.

Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur will be holding his first solo concert in Singapore on Feb 18 at Gateway Theatre.

The 27-year-old is known for playing Kim, the youngest son of a mafia boss in the hit Thai boys’ love series KinnPorsche (2022).

Tickets range from $128 to $228. Additional VVIP packages priced at $498 and VIP packages priced at $298 with meet-and-greet and soundcheck benefits are available in limited quantities.

VVIP ticket holders are entitled to a solo photo with Satur while VIP holders have group photo benefits.

Sales will begin on Thursday via Sistic’s ticketing channels.

Some of Satur’s most famous songs include Why Don’t You Stay – a popular tune on the KinnPorsche soundtrack – which has 32 million views on YouTube. His recent track Fade also garnered 26 million views one month into its September release.

Fluent in both English and Thai, Satur made his show business debut in 2013 and has since released original songs as well as covers such as Troye Sivan’s Angel Baby and The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears.

He previously showcased his vocals at the KinnPorsche concert held at The Star Theatre in October, which involved 16 cast members of the TV drama like Mile Phakphum Romsaithong, Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Bible Wichapas Sumettikul and Build Jakapan Puttha.

Jeff Satur – Live On Saturn

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

When: Feb 18, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $128 to $498 (for VVIP packages) go on sale on Thursday at 10am via Sistic’s website (www.sistic.com.sg), mobile app and its hotline at 6348-5555.