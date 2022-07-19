From Emma Watson to Kendall Jenner: Singapore stylist Alvin Goh on his celebrity clients

Hong Kong-based make-up artist and creative director Alvin Goh, 44, has worked with a who's who of international celebrities in the last 15 years.

Youn Yuh-jung

Goh was approached by the veteran South Korean actress' manager to style her for the 2021 awards season in Hollywood. The 75-year-old was nominated for a clutch of Best Supporting Actress awards for her memorable turn as the spunky grandmother in the critically acclaimed family drama Minari (2020).

Youn won the biggest prize, the Oscar, making history as the first South Korean to win an acting award at the Academy Awards. And Goh became the first Singaporean to style an Oscar winner.

Goh says: "When she won, I cried. Finally, all my hard work (was acknowledged), and I was all over the news in South Korea."

Youn wore a modest navy gown with large pockets by Egyptian designer Marmar Halim, which earned her positive fashion reviews.

He recalls: "When I was doing the fitting for the jewellery, we sent over a Harry Winston bracelet and put it on her wrist. She said, 'Alvin, I cannot lift my hand.' It was the first time I heard a female celeb complain that the diamonds were too big.

"She's the most fearlessly authentic celebrity I've met."

Goh, who affectionately calls Youn "Ah Ma", also appeared in an episode of South Korean variety docuseries Youn's Unexpected Journey, which chronicles her activities in Los Angeles.

He was also her creative director and stylist for magazine shoots in Vogue Singapore and Prestige Hong Kong, as well as her appearance on talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show and the premiere of her television series Pachinko.

T.O.P

Goh did a Zoom shoot with the rapper-singer of K-pop boy band Big Bang for his big showbiz comeback for the March cover of Prestige Hong Kong.

It was conceptualised to combine spirituality, philosophy, fashion and art.

Goh says: "These days, I try to do shoots with depth - and that one touched him so much.

"I was so honoured he granted me this opportunity because usually, South Koreans work only with South Koreans."

T.O.P, 34, disappeared from the public eye five years ago after a drug scandal. He described the period in 2017 as "the worst moment" of his life and admitted he attempted suicide.

Goh says: "I had a Zoom call with him for an hour, and just by looking and talking to him, I was like, 'This guy is in so much pain'. I can feel pain because I know pain.

"After that, I came up with the mood board, sent everything to him, and he didn't say no to anything."

Uma Thurman

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ALVIN GOH

When Goh received a call from the 52-year-old American actress' bodyguard at 2am, he had a shock because he thought maybe she had an allergic reaction to the make-up he applied for her at an event the previous day.

He says: "He told me Uma demanded to know the products I used on her face because the make-up didn't move at all. That was very flattering."

Ayumi Hamasaki

Goh managed to penetrate her inner circle and was trusted with everything.

As part of the Japanese pop star's styling team from 2013 to 2015, he dolled her up for magazine covers and campaigns, and was the creative director and stylist for her Feel The Love and A-Nation concert tours and Colours album.



He was also responsible for the musical collaboration between Hamasaki, 43, and local singer JJ Lin.

He styled her for the music video of The Gift (2015), which Lin wrote for her, and arranged for her to be Lin's surprise guest performer at his Taipei concert.

Emma Watson

The 32-year-old British actress and Harry Potter star was "aloof and guarded", says Goh, but probably because she was still young and in her early 20s at the time.

"But she was very nice to me. Everyone wanted a picture with her, and she said no, but I was the only one she said yes to.

"When you're up close to a celebrity, you see their flaws and all, so you have to make them feel at ease, and I think I have that calming energy."

Kendall Jenner

Goh says the 26-year-old American model and reality TV star was "very shy" in person.

"She was very kawaii (Japanese for cute). I had three days with her and we had a lot of fun. She was easy-going."

Milla Jovovich

Goh has known the 46-year-old American actress since 2012, when she was at the "peak of her career and it was so difficult to get to work with her".

"The first time we met, I remember she gave me a big, long kiss on the cheek. She's a very affectionate lady.

"When she came to Hong Kong, we hung out with her husband and kids, and I took her around Causeway Bay to do some shopping. She's like a friend."