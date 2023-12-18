Actor Joel Choo weds on Dec 17

Joel Choo and his girlfriend of 10 years got engaged in December 2022 after he proposed to her during a trip to Japan.

Two days after local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo held their nuptials on Dec 15, there was another wedding in the local entertainment industry.

Actor Joel Choo tied the knot with his girlfriend of 10 years on Dec 17.

Choo’s agency TCP Artistes shared on Instagram Stories on Dec 17 videos of the wedding, in which the home-grown artiste looked excited yet nervous.

Choo, who turned 29 on June 26, announced on his birthday that he was getting married to his girlfriend, who is not from the entertainment industry. The pair got engaged in December 2022 after he proposed to her during a trip to Japan.

He did not identify her in the social media post then, but he told The Straits Times in June that she had recently graduated with a master’s in dietetics.

Choo is the second son of local veteran actor Zhu Houren. Choo’s elder brother, director Jonathan Choo, tied the knot in December 2021.

Zhu, 68, also shared photos of the wedding on social media on Dec 18. He wrote about old friends and new acquaintances getting together to share the joy and celebrate the occasion.

The wedding was attended by dozens of local celebrities, such as Rebecca Lim, Chen Xiuhuan, Zheng Geping, Kym Ng and Desmond Tan.

Joel Choo told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao in June that he and his wife have no plans to have children for now. He said Zhu has not nudged him to do, and added that his father should ask his elder brother to have kids first.