Actress Joe Chen weds in Langkawi

(Clockwise from left) Joe Chen held her wedding ceremony to Malaysian artist Alan Chen on Sept 22, with Ming Dao and Joseph Cheng as groomsmen.

It was a star-studded night of love by the beach for Taiwanese actress Joe Chen. The 45-year-old held her wedding ceremony to Malaysian artist Alan Chen, 36, in Langkawi, Malaysia, on Sept 22, more than two years after they registered their marriage. And many of her famous friends were invited to celebrate as well.

Joe Chen, known for starring in Taiwanese idol dramas, got her former co-stars to be part of her wedding party. Taiwanese actor Ming Dao, who played Chen’s love interest in romantic series The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005), served as one of the groomsmen.

Ming Dao, 44, made the wedding a family affair as well. His four-year-old son was a flower boy for the couple, while his one-year-old daughter made an appearance onstage with him. She was fast asleep in his arms when he sang Wakin Chau’s I Am Gonna Marry You Tomorrow (1993) during the banquet.

He also posted on Weibo and Instagram about the wedding experience. He captioned a photo of his son walking alongside the couple: “You walked towards your happiness on this day, looking ravishing and beautiful, while I walked towards you with my son with blessings in every step. I hope you’ll be happy and blissful every day.”

Another photo on Weibo shows Ming Dao sitting at one corner of the stage, feeding his baby daughter milk from a bottle. He wrote: “Joe, while you’re busy toasting guests at your wedding, I’m busy feeding my baby milk.”

Chen replied in the comments section: “Please go ahead and feed your baby, you dutiful father. I don’t need anyone to drink on my behalf, I can handle my alcohol.”

Another famous groomsman was Taiwanese actor Joseph Cheng, who worked with Chen on the movie The Queens (2015). The 42-year-old leading man of series like It Started With A Kiss (2005) posted his selfie at the wedding on Instagram, with Chen in the background, and revealed that it was his first time being a groomsman for a wedding.

The bridesmaid roles were filled by members of the now-disbanded girl group 7 Flowers, which Chen was a part of.

On Weibo on Sept 22, she uploaded multiple pictures of herself and her husband with their wedding party and wrote: “Old friends are the best, thank you to all of my groomsmen and bridesmaids, I love you all.”

She also shared her own joy at finally donning her own wedding gown. In a post filled with pictures from her wedding photo shoot, she wrote: “I’ve joked that I’ve worn wedding dresses 200 times on-screen, but it’s time for me to finally wear my very own.”

The bride went through several outfit changes on her big day. According to the clips and photos that have been posted, Chen wore a strapless white gown for her march-in and, at one point, donned a pink gown with a black ribbon on the bodice.

She also wore a traditional Chinese wedding dress known as the xiuhe for the customary tea ceremony, where bride and groom kneel to serve tea to their respective families.

She wrote on Weibo the day after the wedding: “I thought I wouldn’t cry, but the moment I knelt to serve tea to my parents, my tears just fell before I could even speak. Emotions and tears don’t listen to reason, they listen to your heart. Thank you, mum and dad.”

Chen and her husband met on the second season of Chinese dating reality show Meeting Mr Right in 2019. Mr Chen, who is from Johor, had asked the actress to be his girlfriend on the Langkawi Sky Bridge, making the island a meaningful location for the couple.