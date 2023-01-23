BY2, Ella Chen and Grace Chan post about homecomings, new babies during CNY

(Clockwise from left) Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng with their youngest child, Ella Chen and Mandopop duo BY2 posted on social media.

China-based Singaporean pop duo BY2 are back in Singapore for the first time in three years.

The Mandopop group, which comprises twin sisters Miko and Yumi, posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo last Thursday night that they were heading home for Chinese New Year after eight hours of packing.

“Here we come, Singapore,” they wrote, posting photos of themselves at an airport in China.

The sisters, who are both 30, also shared photos of them on the plane on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, with the hashtag #throwback.

Yumi, whose real name is Peh Wei Ling, was dragged into the divorce spat between Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom and his estranged wife Lee Jinglei in December 2021.

The twins said in a long social media post at the end of 2022 that they would not look back at the “trash” they threw away and will cherish the happy moments of the year.

BY2 have kicked off their 2023 concert tour, and completed the Nanjing leg of it on Jan 15.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen of girl group S.H.E is spending Chinese New Year in her husband’s home town.

Chen, 41, is married to Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai and the couple have a five-year-old son, Daniel.

She showed off her skills in cutting durians in a post on social media on Friday night, writing: “I have to eat durians when I am back in Malaysia. I am opening my own durians.”

Other celebrities are taking this time to show off their families’ latest additions in their festive posts.

Hong Kong actors Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng welcomed their third child, another boy, on Jan 11. Cheng, 53, married Chan, 31, in 2018 and they have two sons – Rafael, three, and Yannick, two.

News of their third child’s birth was first broken by the Hong Kong media on Jan 12, with Cheng subsequently responding to media queries by saying “both mother and child are well”.

The couple finally introduced their latest bundle of joy on Sunday, posting a video and photos of themselves with baby Carlos on social media.

“What a blessing it is to have him in our lives and, in case you are wondering, both boys have been extremely welcoming of their baby brother and helping out to take care of him too,” the couple wrote.

“Happy to share that both mummy and baby were safe and healthy from the delivery, and everyone’s enjoying the Chinese New Year festivities at home.“

Taiwanese-Australian actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, who gave birth to her third child Jacinda in May 2022, also posted a photo of her family of five on social media on Sunday.

She and her husband, Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou, share two other children – Hathaway, seven, and Romeo, five.

Quinlivan, 29, wrote in Chinese: “Wishing everyone a happy new year. May you be safe, happy and fulfil your ambitions in the Year of the Rabbit. Good luck ‘tu’ you.”

She used the Chinese character for “rabbit” to pun on the English word “to” in the caption.