Celebrity couple Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung welcome second child

Lee Byung-hun and his wife Lee Min-jung, who tied the knot in 2013, also have an eight-year-old son.PHOTO: 216JUNG/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Dec 22, 2023 07:07 pm

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun and his wife, actress Lee Min-jung, have welcomed their second child – a daughter – on Dec 21 as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Lee Byung-hun’s agency BH Entertainment told the media that both mother and child are well.

Lee Byung-hun, 53, is filming the second season of Netflix series Squid Game (2021 to present), in which he is reprising the role of the mysterious Front Man. However, his agency said he was able to take some time off to accompany his wife during the delivery.

Lee Min-jung, 41, had said on Instagram that her daughter’s pet name could mean Birdie or Buddy.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, have an eight-year-old son named Joon-hoo.

Lee Byung-hun won Best Leading Actor for the disaster film Concrete Utopia (2023) at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in November.

His role as the interim resident representative of an apartment building, which survived a major earthquake, also earned him the Best Actor accolade at the Grand Bell Awards.

Meanwhile, his wife returned to the big screen after 11 years with the comedy drama Switch in January.

