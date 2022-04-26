 Despite not acting in recent years, Yvonne Lim wins at Star Awards, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Despite not acting in recent years, Yvonne Lim wins at Star Awards

Despite not acting in recent years, Yvonne Lim wins at Star Awards
Local actress Yvonne Lim won her ninth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize at the Star Awards on April 24, 2022.PHOTO: YVONNE LIM 林湘萍/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 26, 2022 05:50 pm

TAIPEI - Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim has reacted to her win at the recent Star Awards - even though she has not acted in the last few years.

On Sunday (April 24), she won her ninth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize at the Star Awards, which celebrates home-grown Chinese-language television.

The 45-year-old, who was not present at the ceremony, will clinch the All-Time Favourite Artiste award if she wins a 10th award.

However, there were some netizens who asked if it was fair as her last acting credits were Channel 8's While You Were Away and Toggle's A World Of Difference in 2019.

Lim has been living in Taiwan since her marriage in 2014 to Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien, 42, a member of the now defunct boy band B.A.D.

The couple have a seven-year-old son, Alex Junior (or A.J.), and five-year-old daughter, Alexa.

On Tuesday, she expressed her thanks for the award on social media. She wrote: "As much as I miss my work and acting, my commitment to my family and as a mother to two young kids plus the pandemic has made it difficult for me to leave my family in Taipei and come back for projects."

She added: "So having a constant presence on my IG is the only way I can feel connected to everyone."

Asked if he would like to see her returning to Singapore for acting, Alex Junior and his sister both nodded, Lim said.

"Does this mean I already have my stamp of approval from my kids?" she asked on social media.

"When I received requests asking me to come back, I always felt bad for not being able to do so. I guess this time I may have to seriously consider doing so."

