Evelyn Tan makes comeback with new drama after 18 years

Evelyn Tan (left) with local actress Paige Chua, who plays her niece in Mediacorp’s new science-fiction series Moments.

Home-grown actress Evelyn Tan is back in the throes of television drama production after an 18-year hiatus.

“October marks a bold step in the direction of me stepping out into a familiar-yet-so-distant terrain of drama production,” she wrote on Instagram last Friday. “Back into the arms of my first love: acting.”

She also posted photos with local actress Paige Chua, who plays her niece in Mediacorp’s new science-fiction series Moments.

“Totally blessed to be with this team of wonderful crew and artistes who surprised me with a birthday cake (one day in advance) on set,” wrote Tan, who turned 49 last Saturday. “No photos, unfortunately, but the moment is locked in my memory. Thank you.”

Tan left show business nearly two decades ago to become a stay-home mum to the four children – an 18-year-old daughter and three sons aged 16, 14 and 10 – she shares with her husband, local actor-host Darren Lim, 51.

She was dubbed by local media as Channel 8’s Wu Jie, or “fifth sister” in Chinese, behind female stars Zoe Tay, Fann Wong, Ann Kok and Phyllis Quek.

Tan told Chinese-language publication Shin Min Daily News in September that she spent a week or two considering whether to take up the role in Moments. The 14-episode drama, which also stars Desmond Tan and Pierre Png, is scheduled to be aired in April 2024.

“I decided to accept it after learning that it was not a heavy role and receiving the encouragement of my husband,” she said.

“I have been thinking whether I should return to the entertainment industry or forge a new career path. I have to take this step and the entertainment industry is a familiar environment, so (returning) is not bad.”

Tan said she will continue to prioritise her family’s needs, especially that of her youngest child. Her second child is taking his O-level exams in 2023, and she is helping him prepare for it.

“He has a group of good friends and I also encourage them to do activities together,” she said. “Not just studying, but also trying different things, so that he does not feel the pressure.”