Fann Wong and son scale only 5m on Great Wall of China

Actress Fann Wong and her son Zed at the Great Wall of China during a trip to Beijing in June.

Singaporean actress Fann Wong and her son tried, but did not manage, to be heroes.

The 53-year-old star took Zed, who will turn 10 in August, on a holiday to Beijing, China, recently and they visited one of the country’s most famous sights – the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China.

In a video posted to Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu on July 9, Fann detailed their outing to a tourist hot spot – a steep slope termed the Haohanpo, or Heroes’ Slope. She wrote in the caption of the video: “Zed was super excited. Before we set off, he kept saying, ‘Today, I’ll be a hero.’”

Mother and son began their journey by taking a cable car up to the Badaling section of the wall. Fann could be seen video-calling her husband, local actor Christopher Lee, 52, to show him the sights of the Great Wall during the ride, telling him over the phone: “We’re going to be heroes.”

The celebrity couple, who married in 2009, had Zed in 2014.

While Fann and her son were excited to begin scaling Heroes’ Slope, it proved to be a challenge.

Holding onto the handrails along the slope, Fann remarked, while panting: “It’s really a 45-degree upward slope.”

The boy looked more ready to go than his mother, but a voiceover in the video said he soon gave up as well. “Zed Zed got so tired, he sat down on the ground. When he turned around to look, he realised he had only made his way up 5m of the slope.”

The scene then cut to the duo making their way down as the voiceover confirmed: “Yes, we came down after making it up just 5m of the way.”

Following their attempt, Zed said he felt dizzy while making his way up. Fann added: “We were not mentally prepared for it. Like, wow, it really is such a steep slope.”

The video also showed them shopping for souvenirs, seeing black bears at the Badaling Bear Paradise and taking a pulley ride that slides down the mountain.

Fann also posted photos of their trip to the Great Wall on Instagram in June, but it was not the only vacation she took with her family, as multiple photos of her with Lee and Zed on a lavish beach holiday in the Maldives were also posted that same month.’