Felicia Chin has spooky encounter while filming ghost drama

Actress Felicia Chin said having to lie in a coffin made her think of what her own funeral will be like.

While Felicia Chin believes in the supernatural realm, it wasn’t until she started filming Leave No Soul Behind that she became sensitive to strange encounters.

In a recent interview with CNA Lifestyle, the actress shared the experiences that spooked her, the first sometime in July or August when filming started.

Chin, 37, recounted that morning when “I was leaving my house at about 6.30am”.

She saw what looked to her like “a little child hunching over, with a white blanket or cloth over the whole person”.

“But I couldn’t see anybody – it was all covered. I was quite terrified,” said Chin.

“Normally, I would go over and ask, ‘How are you?’ but at that moment, I wasn’t sure if it was human or something else. So, I just closed my door and tiptoed my way to the lift. I didn’t even dare to peek from the lift!

“That was the first time I’ve met something like that, that made me wonder if it was human or not.”

A few other strange things happened on the set too.

“At times, the light would malfunction at strange timings,” said Chin. “I’m not sure if we were just a little bit more sensitive because of the nature of the show!”

In the drama series which airs on Channel 8 from Dec 21, Chin takes on the role of a TV host who’s being haunted by three friendly undead souls played by Shaun Chen, Chantalle Ng and Brandon Wong.

In an earlier interview with Chinese evening daily, Shin Min Daily News, she also shared that she had to lie down in a coffin for a few hours.

“I saw my own obituary photo, and while I knew it was a filming process, it still felt odd… and it suddenly occurred to me, that is how my own funeral would be like,” said Chin.

“It also made me think, if that was the last moment of my life, what have I done? Did I live a meaningful and valuable life? Was I a good person?

“Will anyone come to my funeral? Because I feel that if someone is willing to attend your funeral, it reflects that you mean something to that person.”