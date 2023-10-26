‘I nearly went back to eating unhealthily’, says Felicia Chin

Felicia Chin talked about her struggles with food and body image in the video.

It’s not the first time Felicia Chin has opened up about her struggles with food and body image.

But going back to acting in the upcoming drama I Do, Do I? nearly caused her to fall back into unhealthy eating patterns.

In a video uploaded on Sunday (Oct 22) to the Instagram page for Hai Hao Ma, the faith-based platform she now works for, she said: “I was offered a role four months ago and had to get ready for the shoot in a shorter period of time.

“I was out of shape and I wanted to look better on screen – it started off like this.”

However, the 38-year-old was able to “examine her eating habits” and didn’t suffer a relapse.

In the video, Chin also discussed the unhealthy relationship with food and body image she had early in her 20-year career.

“I ate impulsively and excessively due to stress, I nearly became bulimic,” she said.

She told viewers that she was with fellow female artistes on a staycation, and as someone with social anxiety, it helped her to step out of her comfort zone.

Though she no longer struggles with bulimia, she shared that she continues to stress-eat at night.

She also revealed that she stopped exercising for a while due to an old injury, but has recently been going to the gym consistently, doing pilates and riding her bicycle.

The former actress said she also eats nutritional foods and has started doing “body treatments”.

“It has helped me with self-love and care for my body,” she said. “I like how I am now, I’m loving my body more and more.”

Chin has shared her vulnerabilities on the platform before.

In May, she talked about a part-time job she had when she was 17 or 18 where she felt her colleagues did not want to talk to her.

“Maybe I was too enthusiastic and optimistic and kept attending to customers, while my co-workers were more laidback in comparison, so they might have not understood me,” she said.

“I wonder if I could have done things differently. For example, I could have asked them if I could do anything to make them feel more comfortable and find an acceptable compromise for everybody.”

She realised that others may have found it hard to get along with her, she said.

“Some people need time to warm up and some people just need their space.

“It’s all about learning and growing while protecting ourselves.”