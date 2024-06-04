Jerry Yan's unedited photo sparks debate over ageing, beauty

A recent Facebook post by K-drama and C-drama blog Ryeflix featuring an unedited photo of Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan has sparked a heated debate among fans on the expectations placed upon celebrities regarding their appearance and the pressure to defy the natural ageing process.

The post in question featured a close-up photo snapped by a fan of Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan, best known for his role in the 2001 Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden.

While the 47-year-old continues to garner praise for his youthful looks, this particular photo, showcasing his natural complexion, drew mixed reactions from netizens.

“Jerry's skin was noticeably rough in it, and online users said that his complexion "looked duller than usual," read the post.

“They said it was a far cry from the series of pictures Jerry had posted previously on his Weibo profile, when he was seen attending a Japanese skincare company event. Those pictures would have been altered, of course.”

However, some fans, like Facebook user Elvie Baldonado Reyes, remain unfazed.

"Edited or not, still looking good and handsome. At 47 he looks younger than his age,” she commented. “No matter what, Jerry Yan forever, my Dao Ming Xi."

Another comment by Teresita A. Bajo read: "For those who are expecting that Jerry will not age, be more open-minded, Jerry is still looking good for his age. For those who are disappointed, just ask yourself if there are no changes in your appearance as you age."

Some fans, however, questioned the need for Yan to edit his photos in the first place.

"If he is so handsome, why the need to alter his photos to make a fool of everyone, giving them false belief that he looks very young and his skin is very smooth?” netizen Priyam Shukla commented on the post. “Who has created false narratives around being aged? He himself. Where is body positivity and self-acceptance?"

There were also a few commenters who injected a dose of practicality into the discussion, suggesting that the unflattering nature of the photo could be due to the camera used.

"If this was taken from an iPhone, then that’s a different story. iPhones tend to make you look unflattering even if you actually look okay," read one comment by Mandy Madhatter. “It would be inaccurate to make judgment just by using this photo as basis."