Late actor Aloysius Pang remembered by his friends on his 32nd birthday

Friends of the late Aloysius Pang did not forget what would have been his 32nd birthday on Wednesday (Aug 24). The actor was seriously injured while carrying out repairs during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand in January 2019, and later died. He was 28.

His mentor, television host and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, posted on Instagram a black photoand quoted from the book Letting Go.

"You have to admit a fact. You can't decide when a person will appear and when he will leave."

Actors Xu Bin and Zong Zijie, Pang's fellow artistes at NoonTalk, wrote "Happy birthday" on their Instagram Stories, with Zong sharing a black-and-white photo of him, Pang and actress Kimberly Chia.

Chia, also a NoonTalk artiste, posted on social media a goofy photo of her and Pang and wrote: "Don't usually post pictures like this but just want to remember all our happy memories. Looking at all your pictures and missing you a little more today. Happy birthday."

Pang's girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, posted on Instagram Stories a screengrab of the time showing 8:24:24am, a reference to his birthday.

Actor Ian Fang also posted a screengrab of the messages between him and Pang, and wrote: "Happy birthday dai lo (big brother) ~ miss you as always."